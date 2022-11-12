Kerala bride signs contract allowing groom to hang out with friends till 9 pm

A Kerala bride signed a contract on her wedding day saying her husband was allowed to hang out with his friends till 9 pm in the evenings even after their marriage. According to an Asianet report, Archana and Raghu tied the knot in Kerala last Saturday (November 5).

At the wedding, Raghu’s friends surprised his bride with a contract saying she would not object to her husband staying out with his friends at night. The contract, printed out on a Rs 50 stamp paper, also specified that Archana would not be allowed to badger her husband with phone calls while he was with his friends.

Written in Malayalam, the contract said: “Even after marriage, my husband Raghu S KDR would be permitted to spend time with his friends till 9 pm and I hereby promise that I would not disturb him on phone during that time.”

Pictures of the contract were posted on Facebook where they quickly went viral.

According to reports, the wedding took place in Palakkad’s Kanjikode on November 5. Raghu is part of a group of 17 friends that play badminton together. On each of their weddings, members of the group present a ‘surprise’ to the couple – and the contract was part of this surprise.