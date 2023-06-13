'Keep me in the loop': 5 top most confusing workplace jargon you need to stop using

● Gen Z (60%) and millennials (63%) are the most confused by jargon, having misunderstood or misused it at their workplace. (Representational image)

"Keep me in the loop" has topped the list of the jargon that Indians find most confusing in the workplace. The term -- which means “keeping someone informed or updated on a topic” -- much like the other phrases is difficult for others to understand and often leaves professionals feeling left out of conversations, research conducted by LinkedIn and Duolingo has found.

The other confusing terms include the following:

1.) ‘Take offline’: To discuss something away from a virtual to an in-person setting

2.) ‘Win-win situation’: Results that are favourable for all the parties involved

3.) ‘Core competency’: Capabilities that are one’s defining strength

4.) 'Value add': Additional features or improvements added to a product or service

As per the research, 81 percent of Indian professionals believe that workers with a better understanding of workplace jargon are able to get ahead at work with promotions and raises, yet 37 percent feel left out of conversations. Among those most affected by the jargon are Gen Z (60 percent) and millennials (63 percent), having misunderstood or misused it at their workplace. Hence, it is not surprising that 71 percent of professionals in the country want to eliminate or reduce the use of workplace jargon, the LinkedIn and Duolingo research stated.

Interestingly, 43 percent of Indians think that people use jargon because it makes them feel professional. A similar share (42 percent) also say that speaking with jargon makes people feel smarter. Some professionals also see positives in using jargon, with 33 percent feeling that it simplifies communication or it makes them feel like they’re in the know.

Several professionals think the use of jargon makes people feel like they’re part of a team (43 percent) and helps build workplace culture (37 percent). However, on the flip side, 80 percent of professionals in India also feel that they were forced to figure out the jargon at their workplace on their own.

“Linguistic habits and preferences vary greatly in India and across the world. So, when you're working with teams that have different functions, are spread across borders, or come from diverse cultures, it's crucial to use simpler and more inclusive language so there’s less or no room for misinterpretation," says Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and India Managing Editor. "By avoiding too much jargon and using clear language, we create an environment where everyone feels more included, which leads to greater productivity, stronger teams, and a positive work culture.”

Karan Kapany, Country Marketing Manager, Duolingo adds, “As a language learning app, we recognize the importance of effective communication for personal and professional growth. Our objective in conducting this survey is to explore the impact of corporate lingo, emphasising how miscommunication and unfamiliar jargon can hinder productivity and create a sense of isolation, especially for newcomers.”

