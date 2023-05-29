Indian-origin woman in Singapore deletes LinkedIn account after backlash over ‘classist’ post on housing

The woman, identified as Satwant Kaur who lives in Singapore, wrote on LinkedIn that it was difficult to live in the country since the government permitted HDB population to take private jobs in residential localities.

An Indian-origin woman living in Singapore was slammed and forced to delete her LinkedIn account after she posted a complaint about the difference between "House and Development Board (HDB) people" and "private residence people" .

The woman, identified as Satwant Kaur, wrote that it was difficult to live in the country since the government permitted HDB population to take private jobs in residential localities.

"It’s very hard for her to live in Singapore because the govt allows HDB people to take jobs in private residential areas. Which means they don’t just visit, they remain for about 6-8hours a day. And that’s a lot," she wrote in the post.

The woman further wrote that the difference between "HDB people" and "private residence people" is their "outlook on community building".

"Private residence, we build according to values and mindset, we ignore race, language and religion and prioritise mental acuity and emotional stability. We don’t wait to live life, we live now. We show our values and our humanity in how we work, play and hire.

In HDB, it is simply about networks and rules that the govt can give them, and they sit and wait for those, and until then they group according to age, race and marital status. It tells us nothing of their values nor their humanity. They are about money, not values," she wrote.

The post drew criticism from several quarters, some of whom called her words disrespectful.

"This was a really disrespectful thing for this person to write. Clearly, she harbors a disdain for "undesirable" folks who don’t measure up to some very misguided and elitist expectations," a user wrote.

The backlash from users on the LinkedIn post forced the woman to delete her account. As per her LinkedIn account, Kaur had been living in Singapore since 1981.

