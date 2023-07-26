Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Date, history and significance

The war between India and Pakistan started after Pakistani troops intruded the Kargil district in Jammu and Kashmir (now in Ladakh).

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed annually all across the nation on July 26. The day marks India’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil 1999 war. The day also pays tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers during the Kargil war. This year is the 24th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

History

The war between India and Pakistan started after Pakistani troops intruded the Kargil district in Jammu and Kashmir (now in Ladakh). The infiltration was a violation of the Shimla Agreement, signed in 1972 by the two countries. The armed conflict continued from May to July 1999.

The Indian army launched “Operation Vijay” after the first infiltration was reported on May 3, 1999. The mission of Operation Vijay was to recapture the famous “Tiger Hill” and all the territories occupied by Pakistani troops along the LoC.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army declared Operation Vijay a success after taking over all the strategic peaks taken over by Pakistani infiltrators.

More than 500 soldiers laid down their lives and were martyred during the war.

Significance

Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates India’s triumph over Pakistan. Several ceremonies, parades and events are organised all across the country to pay tribute to the martyrs.

The main ceremony is organised at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh. A two-day celebration has been organised this year as well and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend as the chief guest.