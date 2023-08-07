Justin Trudeau and his son twin in pink to watch 'Barbie'. See viral post

Justin Trudeau and his son were photographed all-smiles in front of the “Barbie” poster.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been making headlines ever since announcing his separation with wife Sophie. Amid that, he took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture with his oldest son Xavier. The father-son duo was out to watch the superhit film “Barbie” and were twinning in pink.

In the happy picture shared by Trudeau on the social media platform, he can be seen wearing a neon-pink hoodie. Xavier, on the other hand, wore a pink T-shirt to echo the theme of the Margot Robbie-starrer.

The duo was photographed all-smiles in front of the “Barbie” poster. “We’re team Barbie,” the caption of the post read.



Trudeau announced his separation with Sophie Gregoire four days ago. In a statement, he wrote, “Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate.”

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” he continued. “For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you,” he further added.

Meanwhile, “Barbie” has shattered box office records and crossed the $1-billion-mark since its release in July. Director Greta Gerwig has also broken a record for female directors, which was previously held by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.