App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JioSaavn, Gaana slash annual subscription prices by 70% to take on Spotify, YouTube Music

It’s worth noting that both JioSaavn and Gaana are free music apps. The subscription fees are only applicable for the paid versions of the service – JioSaavn Pro and Gaana Plus.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

As two of the biggest music apps plant their feet on Indian soil, some of the country’s leading music applications are readying themselves for a major battle. JioSaavn and Gaana are making massive price-cuts in the wake of competition from YouTube Music and Spotify.

Although monthly fees JioSaavn and Gaana haven’t changed, the annual fee for both these services sees a price drop of around 70 percent. JioSaavn now costs Rs 299 a year, down from Rs 999, while Gaana is down to Rs 298 p.a. from Rs 1,098. Additionally, students can now get a year subscription to Gaana for just Rs 149 a year.

Gaana

These numbers pale in comparison to Spotify monthly subscription of Rs 129 and a yearly subscription of Rs 1,198 and YouTube Music’s monthly subscription of Rs 99. YouTube doesn’t offer an annual subscription plan for its music app.

related news

The primary objective for this price cuts seems to lock consumers down for a year. An entire year will also give both services to make improvements to several areas of their services to compete with the likes of Spotify and YouTube music. This seems evident considering both JioSaavn and Gaana are only offering discounted rates on their yearly subscription plan.

Jio Saavn

It’s worth noting that both JioSaavn and Gaana are free music apps. The subscription fees are only applicable for the paid versions of the service – JioSaavn Pro and Gaana Plus. YouTube music and Spotify are new entrants to the Indian market and are also offering free trails. YouTube music features a three-month free trial period without background play support, while Spotify is free to use for one month.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 01:37 pm

tags #music #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Malaika Arora Oozes Elegance in a Stunning White Bow Dress

PM Modi Rousing Communal Tension in India: CPI(M) Writes to EC

PUBG Chief Creator Will Not Make PUBG 2, To Experiment With Other Genr ...

African Great Yaya Toure Wants Football Authorities to Be More Proacti ...

Cracking Down on Pro-BJP And Pro-Congress Pages Shows Facebook is Not ...

Deve Gowda Alleges Modi Trying to Make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, As ...

Chandrashekhar Azad Challenges Mayawati to Prove 'BJP Mole' Accusation

AFSPA Withdrawn Partially from Nine Districts of Arunachal Pradesh

From AFSPA to Sedition to Defamation: Constitutional and Legal Tweaks ...

Rahul Gandhi releases Congress manifesto titled 'Will Deliver'; focuse ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

WhatsApp unveils 'Checkpoint Tipline', to curb fake news ahead of Lok ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at new closing high, Nifty above 11,700; aut ...

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Buy Hero Motocorp & Tech Mahindra, says Gaurav Bissa of LKP Securities

Comfortable buying Nifty with a 1-2 year time frame, says BoB Capital

Rahul Gandhi says Congress 'open to more alliances', but uncertainty w ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 1: Hedgewar sends emissary ...

Supreme Court strikes down RBI's 12 February circular on bankruptcy pr ...

Britain rejects Theresa May's Brexit plan again, Cabinet to hold marat ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India' with OEM maker Wistron, ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List features Indians Simarpreet Singh and Yas ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn getting sandwiched between Tabu and ...

Rajinikanth and Mahendran: The friendship that gave rise to a phenomen ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Irrfan Khan papped at the airport and his face is uncovered

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin play a prank only to be slammed on so ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.