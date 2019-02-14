Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jio is back at it again, trolls competitors on Valentine's Day

The telecom operator wished its competitors on Valentine's Day in 2017 when it complained to TRAI against Airtel, Vodafone and Idea for not providing enough Point of Interconnections.

Pranav Hegde
India’s biggest telecom service provider Reliance Jio has been creating a steer in the market since its inception. The company disrupted the telecom industry by providing cheap data plans with free calling and SMS services.

Since then, there has been a rise in marketing campaigns and competitors have been taking a dig at each other focusing on better network and cheap plans.

Jio, yet again in one such marketing tweet, taunted its competitors on Valentine’s Day for providing slower speeds or poor connectivity.

Jio’s official handle tweeted, “ Roses are red, Violets are blue, Once a neighbour in Sim 2, where are you? Happy Valentine's Day. #WithLoveFromJio”.

Jio’s sim cards work in the 4G enabled sim slot, which is usually SIM 1 in many smartphones.

Social media users have hilarious reactions to this funny tweet.





This is not the first time Jio has trolled its competitors. The telecom operator wished its competitors on Valentine's Day in 2017 when it complained to TRAI against Airtel, Vodafone and Idea for not providing enough Point of Interconnections.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #Airtel #Idea #Jio #reliance jio #Valentines Day #Vodafone

