Jet Airways CEO's 2-point response to man asking for flight refund from 2019

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor took charge on April 4 this year.

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor was just talking about Twitter Blue when an unexpected, out of context question came his way in the comments.



I am one of those who finds this extremely pointless. Why not just have a $ sign or something for paid subscribers, and retain the blue tick for verified accounts? It is not rocket science. https://t.co/0uPEImWbR5

— Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) November 9, 2022

“I am one of those who finds this extremely pointless. Why not just have a $ sign or something for paid subscribers, and retain the blue tick for verified accounts? It is not rocket science,” Kapoor tweeted on Twitter Blue and Elon Musk’s gray “official” label feature.

Two days after the original tweet came a response from a man which had no link to the tweet.

“Gyan mat do, refund do! For my cancelled flight from 2019 (Don’t preach, give me refund),” user Piyush Trivedi tweeted.

Kapoor decided to respond.



Thank you.

1. I do not personally owe you money, nor was I part of Jet 1.0. 2. There was a refund process to be followed as defined by the NCLT after Jet 1.0 ceased operations, did you follow it? November 11, 2022

“Thank you. 1. I do not personally owe you money, nor was I part of Jet 1.0. 2. There was a refund process to be followed as defined by the NCLT after Jet 1.0 ceased operations, did you follow it?” he explained in two points and iterated that he was not a part of Jet Airways back then.

No response came in after that.

Sanjiv Kapoor was appointed as the CEO of the airline from April 4 this year as Jet restarted its operations after 2019. Naresh Goyal was the founder of Jet Airways and led the airline for 25 years before it ran out of money and was grounded in 2019.