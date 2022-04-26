English
    Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after Elon Musk buys platform. She’s not alone

    A number of Twitter users have expressed concerns about the impact of Elon Musk's policies on the microblogging platform.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 26, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
    Jameela Jamil said her pictures with her dog would be her last tweet (Image: jameelajamil/Twitter)


    A number of Twitter users have said they will leave the microblogging platform because of Elon Musk. The Tesla and SpaceX boss has struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion and promised to turn the social media website into a haven for free speech – but users are concerned his stance on content moderation would instead change Twitter into a hub for hate speech.

    Actress Jameela Jamil, best known for her role in The Good Place, announced that she would leave Twitter. “I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny,” she wrote.

    Jamil said her pictures with her dog Barold would be her “last tweet”.


    The actress is not the only one who has expressed concerns about the impact of Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover.

    The hashtag #leavingtwitter has been trending high on the microblogging platform since morning – although admittedly, many of the tweets are from Twitter users poking fun of people who have promised to quit the platform.

    Charles Blow, a New York Times columnist, said Musk buying Twitter was “just the push” he needed to say goodbye to Twitter.


    Retired wrestler and actor Mick Foley said he too would seriously consider leaving Twitter.


    Some more reactions to the news:



    Elon Musk, a self-described free speech absolutist, had earlier said he hoped even his “worst critics” would stay on the platform because that’s what free speech meant.

    Musk has long criticised Twitter's moderation. He wants Twitter's algorithm for prioritizing tweets to be public and objects to giving too much power on the service to corporations that advertise.



    first published: Apr 26, 2022 01:17 pm
