Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after Elon Musk buys platform. She’s not alone

A number of Twitter users have said they will leave the microblogging platform because of Elon Musk. The Tesla and SpaceX boss has struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion and promised to turn the social media website into a haven for free speech – but users are concerned his stance on content moderation would instead change Twitter into a hub for hate speech.

Actress Jameela Jamil, best known for her role in The Good Place, announced that she would leave Twitter. “I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny,” she wrote.



Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck. ️ pic.twitter.com/fBDOuEYI3e

— Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) April 25, 2022

Jamil said her pictures with her dog Barold would be her “last tweet”.

The actress is not the only one who has expressed concerns about the impact of Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover.

The hashtag #leavingtwitter has been trending high on the microblogging platform since morning – although admittedly, many of the tweets are from Twitter users poking fun of people who have promised to quit the platform.

Charles Blow, a New York Times columnist, said Musk buying Twitter was “just the push” he needed to say goodbye to Twitter.



Looks like I’m about to say goodbye to Twitter as well. I’ve been pulling back a bit from social media anyway. This will be just the push I need to go all the way on this app. https://t.co/QkwIsYy6zS — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) April 25, 2022





I’ll be giving some serious thought to leaving @Twitter for good in the near future.

I do not have a good feeling about where this platform is heading. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 25, 2022

Retired wrestler and actor Mick Foley said he too would seriously consider leaving Twitter.

Some more reactions to the news:



I’m not gonna tell you that I’m gonna quit Twitter. But at a certain point, I stopped posting to Facebook every day and did it one or twice a month. That’s the future I see as Trust and Safety is dismantled. The thought of Twitter led by someone devoid of empathy is terrifying. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) April 25, 2022





I suspect some people will quit Twitter in protest over @elonmusk taking it over but most will stay.

Interesting times. https://t.co/9uSYek89Xe

— Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) April 25, 2022

Elon Musk, a self-described free speech absolutist, had earlier said he hoped even his “worst critics” would stay on the platform because that’s what free speech meant.

Musk has long criticised Twitter's moderation. He wants Twitter's algorithm for prioritizing tweets to be public and objects to giving too much power on the service to corporations that advertise.





