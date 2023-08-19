Jack Dorsey leaves Instagram after 12 years, Elon Musk reacts

In May, Jack Dorsey had said he did not feel Elon Musk was the right person to run the social media platform and criticised his leadership at X.

The proposed "cage fight" between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been one of the most talked about news stories of the year, so far.

While the future of the fight remains uncertain after Zuckerberg said it was time to "move on" on Friday, in an indication of his alliance between the Musk and Zuckerberg Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey deleted his Instagram account, 12 years after joining the social media platform.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), the 46-year-old entrepreneur said that he was perhaps one of the first to have created an account on the platform and was even an angel investor.

"deleted my instagram account after 12 years. was one of the first 10 accounts I believe, and one of the first angel investors. who will they give the @jack handle to?," Dorsey wrote.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023

Dorsey's post saw a reaction from Musk, who commented with a fire emoji to the post.Dorsey's post also saw reactions from other users on the platform, with many suggesting they, too, had left Instagram recently.

"I did that few months ago and was my best decision ever," one user wrote.

"I also deleted Instagram and Facebook. X is the future," another user wrote.

In May, Dorsey had said he did not feel Musk was the right person to run the social media platform and criticised his leadership at X.

