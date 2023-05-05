Jack Dorsey criticises Elon Musk’s management of Twitter

Jack Dorsey had once endorsed Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter

Once an Elon Musk backer, Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey no longer thinks he’s the right person to lead the social media platform. Dorsey is, in fact, taking on Twitter with Bluesky, his new social media platform.

In a series of Bluesky posts made last week, Jack Dorsey criticised Elon Musk’s leadership at Twitter, saying the Tesla billionaire should have been allowed to walk away from the acquisition. He also said he was glad that alternatives to Twitter like Bluseky are fast emerging in the market.

On Friday, when a Bluesky user asked Dorsey if Musk was the right person to lead Twitter, his answer was a straightforward “no.”

“No. Nor do I think he acted right after realizing his timing was bad. Nor do I think the board should have forced the sale. It all went south,” Dorsey wrote. “But it happened and all we can do now is build something to avoid that ever happening again,” he added.

Twitter has gone through a series of changes and crises since Musk took over the social media platform in October 2022. Musk announced layoffs at the company soon after the acquisition, further compounding chaos.

Bluesky was created by Twitter's co-founder Jack Dorsey and is now the talk of Silicon Valley, leaving those in the know scrambling to secure an invite to join the app that is still at the testing phase.

The platform looks and feels like Twitter as its backers want users from the Elon Musk-owned site to feel at home, though posts on the app are referred to as "skeets", not tweets.

(With inputs from AFP)