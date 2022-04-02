IPL 2022: Rohan Gavaskar claps back at troll with 'proof that I did play cricket'

Rohan Gavaskar tweeted a throwback photo of him playing gully cricket.

Former Indian cricketer Rohan Gavaskar will be making a comeback into cricket this IPL 2022, but from the commentator's box. While the development pleased fans and well-wishers, a not-so-welcoming tweet caught Gavaskar's eye.

"Rohan Gavaskar is now commentator in IPL 2022. When did he play and retire actually? Am I missing cricket?" twitter user Partha Ghosh had tweeted.



Proof that I did play cricket :) https://t.co/pbL3Sm12Ik pic.twitter.com/X0k91SdCVH

— Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) April 1, 2022

In response, Gavaskar shared a photo of him, bat in hand, bracing for the ball, but not from the days that he played for India. He shared a throwback photo.

When a fan commented, "Interesting set-up. can't be bowled with yorker length stuff because the pavement will save you," Gavaskar responded with: "But the chances of lbw are vvvv high! (sic)"

The son of cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, the 46-year-old Rohan Gavaskar made his debut for India in the VB series against Australia at Brisbane in 2004. He went to play 11 ODIs, scoring 151 runs. His last match was against Pakistan in Birmingham.

Gavaskar had 18 centuries to his name and a highest score of an unbeaten 212. He even led Bengal in the early 2000s. His performance, however, was always compared to his father's.

In describing him, Cricinfo stated: "His left-handed batting is more attacking - and vulnerable - than his father's, and he bowls a slow, gentle left-arm spin that has picked up crucial wickets at times for Bengal. His first-class average keeps him forever on the fringes of higher honours."

Rohan Gavaskar was also part of the Indian Cricket League (ICL) -- a private cricket league funded by Zee Entertainment Enterprises that operated between 2007 and 2009 in India -- in its inaugural season in 2007, representing the Kolkata Tigers.

Later, between 2009 and 2010, he also played in the IPL and representing the Kolkata Knight Riders.

In 2012, he announced his retirement from competitive cricket.