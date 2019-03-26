iPhone 11 to get reverse wireless charging and USB Type-C charger

Moneycontrol News

Apple’s next iPhone release is just a few months away, and there have been reports on the next iPhone’s camera unit. In the latest news, it is said that iPhone 11 would support reverse wireless charging and include a faster USB Type-C charger.

According to Macotakara, Apple would add reverse wireless charging on iPhone 11. The feature was seen recently on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and first launched by Huawei on the Mate 20 Pro. The reverse wireless charging feature is useful for charging devices with smaller battery capacities that can be charged on the go. If the feature makes it to the next iPhones, it could possibly charge the AirPods wireless charging case which was released last week and even the Apple Watch, without the need of a charging cable. The tech is in its early stages and has a very slow charging rate. The Galaxy S10 supports the feature which can be used to charge its wireless Galaxy Buds.

Apart from the new charging feature, Apple is also said to be releasing the next iPhone with a new charging cable. No, Apple would not replace the lightning port with Type-C connector. Instead, Apple would replace the USB-A port with a Type-C. The report suggests that Apple would be bundling the upcoming iPhones with a new charging brick that would have a USB Type-C port on its end. The new 18W charger would be the same brick that Apple sells out-of-the-box with its MacBook and iPad Pro range. Currently, Apple bundles the iPhone with a 5W charger with support for 18W fast charging. The 18W charger is sold separately by Apple for $29.

Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo had stated in his investor note that Apple would not be ditching the Lightning port this year for Type-C. He also mentioned that the 2019 iPhones would retain the same screen sizes as that of the iPhone XS Max, XR and the XS — 6.5-inch, 6.1-inch and 5.8-inch respectively and would be getting upgraded Face ID with a higher power flood illuminator, a triple-camera design and bigger batteries.