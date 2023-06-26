International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2023: History, theme and significance

The theme for International day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking 2023 is "People first: stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention." (Representational Photo).

Annually, the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed on June 26.

Various campaigns, rallies, and awareness programs are held worldwide on this day to create awareness about the ill effects of drug abuse.

Here's the history, significance and theme for International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2023:

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2023- History

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed to honour Lin Zexu, who played a key role in the demolition of opium trade in Guangdong region of China.

The day is dedicated towards the prevention of drug abuse and trafficking and came into existence after a resolution was passed at the United Nations General Assembly, adopted on December 7, 1987.

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2023- Theme

The theme for International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2023 is "People first: stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention." The objective of the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime is to create awareness about the importance of developing respect and showing empathy for drug users and providing alternative punishment and making prevention priority.

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2023-Significance

Globally, the day is observed by organising various events for public of different age groups. Special attention to youngsters to create awareness among them about the ill side effects of drugs abuse and addiction.

The day promoted the need for more efficient drug recovery centres which can be accessed easily.

