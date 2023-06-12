World Day against Child Labour 2023: History, significance and theme

The aim behind observing World Day against Child Labour is to encourage the growing movement against child labour.

Here's a look at the history, them and significance of World Child Labour Day 2023:

World Day against Child Labour 2023-History

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) first observed the day in 2002 at their headquarters in Geneva and it was launched on June 11, 2002. The year 2023 is the 21st year since the day was first observed.

The United Nations, in 2021, declared the year as "International Year for the Eradication of Child Labour ".

World Day against Child Labour 2023-Theme

The theme for the World Day Against Child Labour 2023 is "Week of Action against Child Labour". The ILO plans to launch a week-long campaign which would aim to increase the awareness regarding injustice surrounding child labour and encourage the public to take a stand.

"Reinvigorated international action to achieve social justice, particularly under the envisaged Global Coalition for Social Justice, with child labour elimination as one of its important elements," United Nations wrote in its website.

World Day against Child Labour 2023-Significance

World Day against Child Labour is extremely significant since it strives to remove child labour worldwide. The day marks as a reminder that millions of children around the world continue to go through hazardous work conditions.

Child labour impacts not just children's rights but also affects education, well-being and growth.

World Day against Child Labour throws light on the consequences of child labour on global development with the eventual objective of creating a world where children are free of exploitation and abuse.

