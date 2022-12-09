International Anti-Corruption Day 2022: History, theme and significance

International Anti-Corruption Day 2022: The theme for this year is “Uniting the world against corruption.”

International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) is observed annually on December 9 to raise public awareness on the malpractice of corruption and its harmful effects on progress and development. “Corruption undermines democratic institutions, slows economic development and contributes to governmental instability,” notes the United Nations on its website. It destroys the very foundation of democratic institutions by attacking the free and fair electoral process, which makes the observance of Anti-Corruption Day all the more significant.

International Anti-Corruption Day History

The UN General Assembly adopted the United Nations Convention against Corruption on October 31, 2003. The Assembly also designated December 9 as International Anti-Corruption Day, to raise awareness of corruption and of the role of the Convention in combating and preventing it.

Since then, December 9 has been observed as International Anti-Corruption Day.

Theme and Significance

The theme for International Anti-Corruption Day 2022 is “Uniting the world against corruption.”

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC). The 2022 International Anti-Corruption Day seeks to highlight the crucial link between anti-corruption and peace, security, and development.

At the core of this year’s theme is the belief that tackling corruption is the right and responsibility of every person. Only through cooperation is it possible to overcome the negative impact of corruption and work towards safer, more sustainable societies.

The responsibility to fight corruption begins with the individual and goes all the way up. States, government officials, civil servants, law enforcement officers, media representatives, the private sector, civil society, academia, the public and youth alike all have the moral responsibility to eradicate corruption.

The impact of corruption

The United Nations Development Programme notes that of the approximately US$13 trillion that governments spend on public spending, up to 25 percent is lost to corruption. The figures are mind-boggling. UNDP estimates that $500 billion is lost to corruption annually from the $7.5 trillion that governments spend on health.

This is money that could be invested in public health, governance, education and other sectors that all face the debilitating impact of corruption.