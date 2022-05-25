Instagram outage: Users flock to Twitter to check if it's really down 'or it's the WiFi'

Meanwhile, Instagram is also testing new templates that make it easier to create Reels on the platform.

Instagram was down on Wednesday morning with users complaining about problems in refreshing the app, while others have been unable to log in at all.

Amid this, several users have constantly been checking Twitter to confirm whether the photo blogging site was really down or -- as many put it -- it was a problem with their WiFi.



Me coming to twitter every time to see if Instagram down or if it’s my wifi. pic.twitter.com/2NE0m51bSP

— Mayimay (@sadgirlx911) May 25, 2022

Here are a few reactions:



Me running towards Twitter to check if #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/D8djuNJBBw

— Rishabh (@iam_rishabhhh) May 25, 2022



Me coming to Twitter to check if Instagram is down#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Zjq11MEtIm — Wang Gae (@Got7_forLife) May 25, 2022





#instagramdown is trending

Meanwhile me who has not opened instagram since 6 months pic.twitter.com/kjA8A4fLpS — DP (@_Dptweets7) May 25, 2022

Soon, #Instagramdown was trending on Twitter.



Am the only one jisko Instagram down hai woh bhi Twitter trending # se pata chalta h#instagramdown — Mansi Jain (@Mansi_jain123) May 25, 2022

The Meta-owned social media site is yet to acknowledge the technical problem, but Downdetector which detects when services go down or have outages reported that Instagram was indeed having problems.

Meanwhile, Meta on Tuesday had announced that it is bringing 3D avatars to Instagram Stories and direct messages apart from rolling out updated avatars to Facebook and Messenger in India. With this the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company takes another step toward its vision of building the metaverse.





