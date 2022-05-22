English
    Madonna banned from Instagram Live after sharing nude pics. Here's what the singer said

    Madonna joked that she was completely dressed at the time and was left "speechless" when the Meta-owned app issued a warning about on-screen nudity warning.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 22, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST
    Madonna expressed her surprise at the ban and uploaded a video of the moment she realised that she was blocked from going Live to her 18 million followers. (Image credit: Madonna/Instagram)

    Madonna has been blocked from Instagram Live, the 'Material Girl' singer revealed in an Instagram post. According to the social media site, Madonna apparently violated community guidelines when she posted nude photos of herself on the platform.

    After the ban, the singer expressed her surprise at the decision and by uploaded a video of the moment she realised that she was blocked from going Live to her 18 million followers.

    “Guys we’re gonna go live. What the f***? We’re blocked from Live? Ew, what’s happening?" Madonna is heard saying in the video.

    Sharing the post, she wrote, “Not Us!!!! violation of community guidelines………"







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

    According to femalefirst.co.uk, the  63-year-old pop icon went on to mention her frequent nude images posted on the app, joking that she was completely dressed at the time and was left "speechless" when the Meta-owned app issued a warning about on-screen nudity warning.

    Madonna added, "I've never worn so many clothes in my life. I'm speechless!"

    Instagram issued a warning to her and explained that she must "respect" others on the platform and warned her to always "follow the law".

    "We want Instagram to continue to be an authentic and safe place for inspiration and expression. Help us foster this community. Post only your own photos and videos and always follow the law. Respect everyone on Instagram, don't spam people or post nudity," the message from the platform stated.

    This, however, is not the first time that Madonna has faced scrutiny from the social media platform. In November 2021, Instagram had taken off Madonna post after one of the photos featured her wearing lingerie, fishnet stockings, and Christian Louboutin heels and an exposed bosom.

    Reposting the photos with minor edits she wrote, "I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed. It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple!"



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Instagram #Madonna
    first published: May 22, 2022 01:49 pm
