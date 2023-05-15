Indigo’s mother-daughter cabin crew duo wins the internet. Watch

The air hostess was joined by her mother while she was speaking to the passengers and was seen crying and kissing her daughter in the video. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by twitter.com/@IndiGo6E).

Several parts of the world celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday and various celebrities across industries posted photos with their mothers on different social media platforms.

However, if there was a Mother's Day wish which could rank arguably the best and certainly the most emotional, it would be the one by an Indigo aircraft air hostess and her wish for her mother who, incidentally, was a member of the cabin crew in the same airline.

"Ladies and Gentleman boys and girls, welcome to IndiGo. I am Nabira Samshi and it is an honour to introduce you to my mom Eram Samshi on Mother's Day. I am sorry if I shed tears now. It is my first time seeing my mom on board in uniform and I can't explain my happiness right now.

I have seen her in the cabin doing all the work and today I am in her shoes. This past six years, I have seen her talking on this PA, and today, finally, the day has come when I am talking on behalf of her. I hope I make her proud today," the air hostess said.



Happy Mother's Day to the one who's always had my back, on the ground and in the air. #HappyMothersDay #goIndiGo #IndiaByIndiGo pic.twitter.com/gHLZBZRmra — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 14, 2023

Even as Samshi was addressing the passengers, many inside the aircraft began to applaud her for the gesture. Social media, too, appreciated the air hostess for her Mother's Day message.

"Heart touching love. Happy mother's day. It made my day," wrote one user.

"This is truly a heart touching clip this mother's day," another user wrote.

Also read: How this IndiGo pilot balances motherhood and career: 'wouldn't have it any other way'