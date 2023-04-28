English
    How this IndiGo pilot balances motherhood and career: 'wouldn't have it any other way'

    Runam Singh has been enjoying the thrill of flying for several years now, but nothing compares to the feeling of coming home to her son

    Moneycontrol News
    April 28, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST
    Runam Singh flies the Airbus 320 and is married to a pilot. (Image: @captrunam/Instagram)

    Meet Runam Singh, a working mother who is living in the best of both worlds – being a mother and a pilot. She has fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming a pilot and now successfully balances motherhood and a career at IndiGo.

    “I wouldn't have it any other way. I had dreamt of becoming a pilot since I was a teenage girl. It was a tough journey, but I'm glad I made it,” Singh shared in a conversation with Humans of Bombay.

    Singh's days go by in a blur. On days she is not flying, she spends her mornings taking her son and dog for a walk and having their usual breakfast. However, on working days, her schedule is extremely erratic, and she works odd hours, travels to different locations and has a distorted sleeping schedule.

    “It's not easy to balance it all. On some days it gets unbearable, and you want to give it all up. But on some other days, even the smallest things make it all worth it!” the Airbus 320 pilot explained.


    Despite the challenges, Singh's love for flying and her family keeps her going. She added, “Honestly, the juggle is real. But, there’s nothing like seeing the world from above, and there’s no better feeling than giving your son a tight hug!”








    Singh has been enjoying the thrill of flying for several years now, but nothing compares to the feeling of coming home to her son Kabir. “Like the other day, when I came back home from work, my son jumped on me and didn’t let me go! That moment made all the hard work worth it,” she said with a smile.

    Being a female pilot in a male-dominated field is not an easy task, but Singh is grateful for her colleagues who treat her as an equal. “It's been great working with my colleagues, and I'm lucky to have such a supportive team,” she said. She is also married to a pilot.

    Meet Sania Mirza, India’s first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot

    Singh's story is an inspiration to many working mothers who are trying to balance their personal and professional lives. “My advice to all the women out there is to pursue your dreams and never give up on them. You can achieve anything you set your mind to, as long as you're willing to work hard and stay focused,” she concluded.

