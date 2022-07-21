English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    India’s most populous states struggling to utilise Centre’s flagship health insurance scheme

    Over four years since the launch of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, states with the poorest health infrastructure have seen the lowest advantage to beneficiaries

    Sumi Sukanya Dutta
    July 21, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST

    The utilisation of the Union government’s flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat—Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) has remained way lower in India’s most populous states Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra compared to most other big states in the country.

    Under PMJAY, which was launched by the Modi government in 2018, nearly 50 crore of the poorest Indians are entitled to free hospitalisation coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh for secondary and tertiary care.

    The data presented by the National Health Authority, the agency that implements PMJAY, in response to a query in Parliament on July 20 showed that the value of hospital admission authorisation under the scheme is the highest in Andhra Pradesh, followed by Gujarat.

    In contrast, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra, three of the largest states in India by population, rank much lower.

    PMJAY gfx

    Close

    Related stories

    The figures also show that by the number of total admissions under the scheme, Tamil Nadu is at the top, followed by Kerala and Karnataka. UP, Bihar and Maharashtra lag way behind on this count as well.

    Overall, for about 3.6 crore admissions under the scheme, Rs 42,451 crore have been spent by the central and state governments so far, showed the NHA statistics.

    Officials in the government agency conceded there has been a problem of low utilisation in some cases.

    “Some states with historically poor health systems have been struggling to utilise the scheme but the situation now is fairly better than what it was in the beginning when PMJAY was launched,” said a senior NHA official, who asked not to be named.

    Under the new version of Health Benefit Packages, which was launched in April this year,  1,949 procedures including secondary, tertiary and palliative care across 27 specialities are offered to beneficiaries.

    Also readPrivate hospitals seek financial aid from government to train more specialists

    States with prior experience doing better

    Economist Pritam Datta, a fellow at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, said that UP and Bihar are two among seven greenfield states where there was no health insurance scheme earlier.

    “So the absence of prior knowledge may be the reason behind low utilisation,” he said, adding that Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have prior experience in rolling out state-sponsored health insurance schemes and uptake of PMJAY is also high in these states.

    Public health researcher Oommen John, who is attached to the George Institute of Global Health in Delhi, too, underlined that consumption of services under PMJAY is a reflection of state capacity for service delivery.

    “States that have systematically invested in health delivery systems and robust mechanisms for insurance based services fulfilment have seen maximum utilisation as per the data shared.”

    John pointed out that Andhra Pradesh is one of the pioneers in insurance-based health assurance and the state scheme Arogyasri has matured over the years.

    This scheme, he said, currently has significant capacity to offer a wide range of services and similarly systematic investment into Tamil Nadu’s medical services corporation is also reflecting the robust utilisation.

    Also readIn Depth | Spadework begins for affordable medicines in India

    Maharashtra shocker

    One of the states that has surprised many due to poor utilisation of the scheme is Maharashtra. But Datta explained that it may be due to the high burden of COVID-19 since 2020 as the state has seen the maximum number of cases almost throughout the pandemic.

    “It may be fear of infection and diversion of more hospital beds and other health infrastructure towards the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, because of which utilisation of the central health scheme in the state may have suffered,” he pointed out.
    Sumi Sukanya Dutta
    Tags: #AB-PMJAY #Ayushman Bharat #health infrastructure #National Health Authority
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 04:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.