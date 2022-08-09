English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Independence Day: When Jawaharlal Nehru heard ‘Aye Mere Watan ke Logon’ for the first time, he...

    Independence Day: After performing the patriotic song for the first time in the presence of then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, on January 27, 1963, Lata Mangeshkar she was afraid she had made a mistake.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 09, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
    Lata Mangeshkar recalled singing the song in Jawaharlal Nehru's presence at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, on January 27, 1963. (Image credit: @Prashant4INC/Twitter)

    Lata Mangeshkar recalled singing the song in Jawaharlal Nehru's presence at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, on January 27, 1963. (Image credit: @Prashant4INC/Twitter)


    Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon -- one of the most popular patriotic songs played and performed during Independence Day and sung by Lata Mangeshkar had moved late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to tears.

    Performed for the the first time in 1962, the song was written by Kavi Pradeep and composed by C Ramachandra in honour of Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the 1962 war with China.
    Recollecting singing  the song in Nehru's presence at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, on January 27, 1963, Mangeshkar had said that she had rehearsed the song only once and was apprehensive to perform on such short notice.


    But, Pradeep encouraged her to sing and after the performance, Lata Mangeshkar noticed Nehru's moist eyes and was afraid wondering if she had made a mistake.

    "But when I met Panditji (Nehru), I saw tears in his eyes. He said to me 'Lata, tumne aaj mujhe rula diya (Lata, you made me tear up)',” the late singing legend had recalled in 2014.

    Read more: Congress, its leaders change social media display pics to Nehru holding tricolour

    Interestingly, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon replaced the traditional Christian hymn Abide With Me for this year’s Beating the Retreat ceremony on January 29. This happened for the first time since 1950.

    The patriotic Hindi song was introduced as part of efforts towards further “Indianisation” of the military, including its tunes, traditions, and customs, some of which were drawn from the British era.

    Close

    Related stories

    Read more: This US city will celebrate India's 75 years of Independence by flying a 220-feet flag
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon #I-Day #Indipendence Day #Jawaharlal Nehru #Lata Mangeshkar
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 10:01 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.