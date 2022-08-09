Independence Day: When Jawaharlal Nehru heard ‘Aye Mere Watan ke Logon’ for the first time, he...

Lata Mangeshkar recalled singing the song in Jawaharlal Nehru's presence at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, on January 27, 1963. (Image credit: @Prashant4INC/Twitter)

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon -- one of the most popular patriotic songs played and performed during Independence Day and sung by Lata Mangeshkar had moved late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to tears.

Recollecting singing the song in Nehru's presence at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, on January 27, 1963, Mangeshkar had said that she had rehearsed the song only once and was apprehensive to perform on such short notice.

But, Pradeep encouraged her to sing and after the performance, Lata Mangeshkar noticed Nehru's moist eyes and was afraid wondering if she had made a mistake.

Performed for the the first time in 1962, the song was written by Kavi Pradeep and composed by C Ramachandra in honour of Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the 1962 war with China.

"But when I met Panditji (Nehru), I saw tears in his eyes. He said to me 'Lata, tumne aaj mujhe rula diya (Lata, you made me tear up)',” the late singing legend had recalled in 2014.

Interestingly, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon replaced the traditional Christian hymn Abide With Me for this year’s Beating the Retreat ceremony on January 29. This happened for the first time since 1950.

The patriotic Hindi song was introduced as part of efforts towards further “Indianisation” of the military, including its tunes, traditions, and customs, some of which were drawn from the British era.