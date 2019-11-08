Incognito mode goes live for Google Maps on Android Phones: Everything you need to know

Incognito mode is arguably one of the best features in Chrome, despite its various flaws, as it prevents websites from tracking your digital footprint. The search giant recently extended the feature to Google Maps, which will let you go MIA (missing in action) while using the app.

Incognito mode on Google Maps prevents your Google account from storing location data. Using Google Maps in Incognito mode also prevents the app from saving placing you’ve searched for.

How to turn it on?

1. Open the Google Maps app on your phone.2. Tap your profile icon.

3. Select “Turn on Incognito Mode”

What Incognito mode on Google Maps doesn’t do is “affect how your activity is used or saved by internet providers, other apps, voice search, and other Google services.” In simple words, Incognito mode may not necessarily keep your Google Maps browsing history secure from other websites or internet service providers.

The other way to erase your location data is by setting up the app to delete it in regular intervals or by doing it manually. You can turn incognito off by following the same instruction as turning it on.

Why turn it off?

If Incognito mode is active all the time, Google won’t be able to personalise Maps. So, you won’t get personalised recommendations, offline maps, your saved places, location sharing, location history for the entire device, Google Assistant microphone in navigation, search completion suggestions, and notifications and messages.