‘I’m devastated’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on the loss of husband John Shaw

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw remembered her husband John Shaw as her mentor and soul mate in a post shared on Twitter this morning. John Shaw died on Monday, October 24, in a private hospital. He was 73.
“I am devastated to lose my husband, my mentor and soul mate,” wrote Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. “I will always be spiritually guided by John as I pursue my purpose.“Rest in Peace my darling John. Thank you for making my life so very special. I will miss you profoundly,” she added.
I am devastated to lose my husband, my mentor and soul mate. I will always be spiritually guided by John as I pursue my purpose. Rest in Peace my darling John. Thank you for making my life so very special. I will miss you profoundly pic.twitter.com/b0qv6ZGI2D
— Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) October 25, 2022
John Shaw, member of the board of directors since 1999, was a foreign promoter and on the advisory board of various Biocon group companies, according to the company website.
He had been undergoing treatment for cancer for some time.
A Scotsman and Indophile, John Shaw headed textile manufacturer Madhura Coats before joining Biocon in 1999 where he served as the vice chairman and non-executive director for over 22 years, before retiring in July 2021.
It was in 1998 that Kiran Mazumdar married the 1949-born John Shaw.
Shaw held an honorary doctorate from the University of Glasgow, the same institution from where he pursued his masters of arts (MA) in history and political economy.