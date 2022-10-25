English
    ‘I’m devastated’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on the loss of husband John Shaw

    Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw remembered her husband John Shaw as her mentor and soul mate in a post shared on Twitter this morning.

    Sanya Jain
    October 25, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST
    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw with husband John Shaw. (Image credit: @kiranshaw/Twitter)

    Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw remembered her husband John Shaw as her mentor and soul mate in a post shared on Twitter this morning. John Shaw died on Monday, October 24, in a private hospital. He was 73.

    “I am devastated to lose my husband, my mentor and soul mate,” wrote Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. “I will always be spiritually guided by John as I pursue my purpose.

    “Rest in Peace my darling John. Thank you for making my life so very special. I will miss you profoundly,” she added.

    John Shaw, member of the board of directors since 1999, was a foreign promoter and on the advisory board of various Biocon group companies, according to the company website.

    He had been undergoing treatment for cancer for some time.

    A Scotsman and Indophile, John Shaw headed textile manufacturer Madhura Coats before joining Biocon in 1999 where he served as the vice chairman and non-executive director for over 22 years, before retiring in July 2021.

    It was in 1998 that Kiran Mazumdar married the 1949-born John Shaw.

    Shaw held an honorary doctorate from the University of Glasgow, the same institution from where he pursued his masters of arts (MA) in history and political economy.

    (With inputs from PTI)
