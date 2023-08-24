IIT alum and IAS officer shares 8 science experiments to promote a 'curious mind'

Divya Mittal, an IAS officer, is an alumnus of IIT Delhi. (Image: @divyamittal_IAS/Twitter)

IAS officer Divya Mittal has ignited a spark of curiosity by sharing her innovative approach to nurturing young minds. A graduate IIT Delhi, Mittal is advocating for a learning experience centered around critical thinking, scientific temper, and a sense of curiosity. Through a series of engaging experiments, she hopes to kindle the flames of inquiry in children across the nation.

Mittal took to Twitter, where she enjoys a strong following, detailing experiments designed to pique the interest of young learners and which she plans to do with her daughters. She stated, "More than any degree, what is needed in life is critical thinking, scientific temper and a curious mind."

The first experiment on her list investigates the ever-persistent question: "Why is there a breeze near the sea?"

The next is on buoyancy. With a nod to real-world applications, the second experiment transforms the seemingly mundane interaction of oranges and water into a lesson on buoyancy, akin to life jackets.

Next up is a human sundial. Mittal's next choice is that of a human sundial for children to not only grasp the passage of time but also embrace the interplay between the Earth and the sun.

By posing the question of how much salt is needed to make an object float in water, Mittal’s next one is on the concept of density, merging theory with tangible exploration.

Among the experiments, the mystery of fitting a boiled egg into a bottle by capitalizing on atmospheric pressure stands out.

The next two experiments are on currents and spectrum.

Wrapping up her series is an experiment of how to make a potato floating effortlessly in the centre of a glass of water.

Mittal concludes her thread with a message, "I hope you have fun doing these with your children. There are many such resources on the internet which can make learning sessions fun for your kids."

Divya Mittal is District Magistrate, Mirzapur.