Huawei to unveil 5G foldable smartphone at MWC 2019

With the Mobile World Congress just around the corner, smartphone manufacturers are wasting little time in dropping announcements of new concept, innovations and smartphones of course. Manufacturers like Samsung, Huawei, LG, Motorola and Xiaomi all passed-up opportunities to showcase a fully-functional foldable 5G smartphone at CES 2019. Foldable smartphones are likely going to play a big part in this year’s MWC and the world’s second largest smartphone manufacturer, Huawei isn’t about to be sidelined.

The Chinese giant will launch a foldable smartphone at the Mobile World Congress in 2019. On the first February 1, Huawei teased a photo of the new device on social media accounts. Company CEO Richard Yu confirmed the introduction of the foldable phone during the unveiling of the Huawei’s new flagship 5G chipset. Additionally, the V-shape motif in the picture shared on Huawei’s Twitter handle strongly hints at a folding smartphone.

Huawei hasn’t revealed much in terms of details about the smartphone but considering Huawei’s impressive track record with past flagship’s like the Mate 20 Pro and P20 Pro, there’s no point in holding back any expectations.

Huawei has produced some stellar designs in the past, especially in their latest flagship, the Mate 20 Pro; a powerhouse flagship phone that delivers more battery life than the Galaxy Note 9, while looking a lot less chunky. The company also stands to benefits from design learning and understanding design flaws in the world’s first foldable smartphone, the Royole FlexPai.

Rather than going for Qualcomm’s latest flagship offering, the Snapdragon 855, the new foldable device will be powered by Huawei’s Kirin 980 processor and Balong 5000 5G chipset; according to company CEO Richard Yu. Huawei claims that its Balong 5000 modem will offer backwards support for 2G, 3G and 4G, while delivering ten times faster wireless speeds than 4G. The company also claims that its new modem seen on the Kirin 980 SoC can deliver twice as much speed than Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X50 5G modem.

There’s not a lot known about Huawei’s new foldable smartphone, but when your as ambitious as Huawei, there’s no point in curbing your imagination and enthusiasm.