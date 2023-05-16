How Lucknow woman got interview calls from Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Infosys and Goldman Sachs

Deeksha Pandey, software engineer at Google, on her 5-step strategy to apply for jobs

A software engineer at Google has revealed the five-step strategy that helped her get interview calls from some of the biggest names in tech – including Microsoft, Amazon and Infosys. Deeksha Pandey, who belongs to Lucknow, wrote a LinkedIn post detailing the five things that helped her land interview calls at some prestigious companies and finally led to a job at Google.

The first thing Pandey did was subscribing to the career pages of more than 100 companies. This way, whenever a new position opened up and the company posted about it, she would receive an email notification. This allowed her to apply for hundreds of jobs without combing through several career pages every day to look for new openings.

The second step in her job search was participating in hiring contests. “I participated in almost all of the hiring contests organised frequently by multiple companies. Some popular sites that regular conducts these contests are: Hackerearth, D2C etc,” she wrote.

She also participated in several hackathons or short-term social coding events which indirectly led to interview calls. She also gave an example: “I participated in Microsoft Fixathon by Microsoft that eventually helped me in getting interview call from Microsoft.”

The fourth thing Pandey did was something all job seekers, not just the ones in tech, can apply to their job search. Before applying for an opening, she modified her CV according to the job description. “Before submitting my resume to any job opening, I used to trim my resume according to the job description. I tried to highlight/add the keywords in my resume that was in sync to the job description,” she wrote.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, Pandey never gave up. She received hundreds of rejection letters but that did not stop her from applying to new job openings. “Don’t get demotivated if you are not getting any reply from the companies. Just keep applying, you never know which could be the one for you.”