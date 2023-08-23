How foreign media reported Chandrayaan 3's historic soft landing on the moon

Chandrayaan 3 made a successful soft landing on the moon's elusive south pole today.

India made history by successfully landing Chandrayaan-3 on the moon's South Pole making it the first country to achieve this feat. It is also the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon's surface.

“India, I reached my destination and you too!” came the message from Chandrayaan 3 to ISRO’s Bengaluru headquarters after it soft-landed on the south polar region of the moon.

Foreign media, many of whom carried the news as their leading story on their websites, also applauded the historic achievement that makes India the first country to land on the moon’s elusive south pole.

Here is how they covered this big story:



The New York Times

Headline: In Latest Moon Race, India Lands First in Southern Polar Region

What they said: “The Indian public already takes great pride in the accomplishments of the nation’s space program, which has orbited the moon and Mars and routinely launches satellites above the Earth with far fewer financial resources than other nations. But the achievement of Chandrayaan-3 may be even sweeter.”

CNN

Headline: India makes historic moon landing

What they said: “India’s mission has taken on even greater significance since Russia’s failed Luna 25 landing attempt. With the success of Chandrayaan-3, India became the second country to land a spacecraft on the moon in the 21st century after China, which has put three landers on the lunar surface since 2013 — including the first to touch down on the moon’s far side.”

The Washington Post

Headline: India lands a spacecraft softly on the moon’s surface

What they said: “The successful touchdown of the Chandrayaan-3 mission was a triumph for a country with growing ambitions in space and was cheered across the nation of more than 1 billion people.”

BBC

Headline: India makes history as Chandrayaan-3 lands near Moon's south pole

What they said: “This is a massive moment for India - and it bumps them up the space superpower list. Landing on the Moon is far from easy – as Russia’s attempt this week highlighted – and many missions have failed, including India’s first attempt. But it was second time lucky, and India now joins three other nations - the US, the former Soviet Union and China - who’ve successfully touched down on the lunar surface. And they’re now ready to explore an area where no other spacecraft has been – the lunar south pole.”

Al Jazeera

Headline: India moon landing live news: Chandrayaan-3 makes space history

What they said: “India successfully lands spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, making it the first country to do so.”

Deutsche Welle

Headline: India spacecraft first to land on moon's south pole

What they said: “DW's bureau chief in New Delhi, Amrita Cheema, reported that the response in India was "euphoric." ‘India has a young, vibrant and very aspirational population and they take great pride to be part of a country which is going towards the future and able to compete at the international level and part of the big league even in its space program,’ she said.”

The Guardian

Headline: India lands spacecraft near south pole of moon in historic first

What they said: “The successful landing marks India’s emergence as a space power as the government looks to spur investment in private space launches and related satellite-based businesses.”

ISRO’s achievement marks the culmination of a meticulously orchestrated 17-minute endeavour - a critical phase, during which the Chandrayaan 3 lander had to execute engine maneuvers with pinpoint precision while simultaneously scanning the lunar surface for potential obstacles.