How Elon Musk spent the night after making an offer to buy Twitter

Elon Musk played video games all night after making the offer to buy Twitter.

Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend, Grimes, in an intriguing revelation said how the tech billionaire spent the night after he made the offer to buy Twitter, now rebranded X. After making the monumental offer for the now-renamed X, Musk, instead of celebrating in customary fashion, embarked on a nightlong gaming spree.

Grimes, the singer and Musk's former romantic partner, shared the anecdote with Walter Isaacson, the man writing the Tesla mogul’s biography. In a sneak peek of the forthcoming biography, published by the Wall Street Journal, Grimes revealed Musk's unconventional post-offer behaviour.

According to Grimes, after making the offer to purchase Twitter, Musk took an impromptu flight to Vancouver to meet her parents. However, what transpired next was far from ordinary. Musk found himself ensnared in what Grimes described as "stress mode" and sought solace in an unlikely activity: gaming.

On a laptop tucked away in his hotel room, the tech magnate dove into the enchanting world of Elden Ring. Rather than succumbing to the exhaustion that usually accompanies high-stakes negotiations, Musk defied the night, playing the game until the early hours.

"Instead of sleeping, he played until 5:30 in the morning," Grimes disclosed to Isaacson.

Since Musk's acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion, a wave of transformation has swept through the platform. From making users pay for coveted blue ticks to rebranding the social media giant as X, it appears that more seismic shifts are on the horizon. Musk has recently hinted at the possibility of introducing video and audio calls to the platform.