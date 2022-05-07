Horrifying videos capture aftermath of Havana hotel blast that left 22 dead

Smoke billowed out of the Saratoga Hotel in Havana after the blast (Image: danielbachatero/Twitter)

A powerful explosion due to a suspected gas leak ripped through a luxury hotel in central Havana, Cuba, killing at least 22 people Friday, according to official tallies. The late-morning explosion sent a massive cloud of dust and smoke billowing from the prestigious Saratoga Hotel.

Disturbing videos have captured the aftermath of the explosion, which tore off large parts of the facade, blew out windows and destroyed cars parked outside the five-star hotel in Havana.

"Everything indicates that the explosion was caused by an accident," the Cuban Presidential Office said in a tweet, ruling out a terror attack or bombs.



One video shared on social media shows smoke billowing out into the air after the blast gutted the historic building, which was built in 1880 and converted into a hotel in 1933.

In another clip, dozens of onlookers were seen milling around and filming the scene. Police soon cordoned off the area and dispersed the assembled crowd.



The hotel was empty of guests as it was being renovated before its post-refurbishment reopening, which is scheduled for next Tuesday. The first four floors of the establishment were gutted in the blast, which occurred when employees were inside.

Both the health ministry and the Cuban presidency said dozens had been injured but cited different numbers, ranging from 50 to 65 people. The official death toll in the blast, meanwhile, climbed to 22.

Saratoga Hotel is the property of state company Gaviota. Roberto Calzadilla, a Gaviota employee, said the explosion occurred when a gas tank was being refilled.





