Honor 20 Pro with quad camera: Key setup specifications revealed

Honor 20 series is set to launch globally in London on May 21. A month before the launch event, key information about the Honor 20 Pro has surfaced online. The specifications reveal that Honor 20 Pro would come with a quad camera setup unlike previous leaks that indicated a triple camera setup.

Honor 20 Pro is dubbed to be a less-expensive version of the Huawei P30 Pro. The highlight feature of the device is the rumoured quad camera setup at the back. The leaked image on Weibo reveals that Honor 20 Pro would have a periscope-style telephoto lens like the one on the Huawei P30 Pro. The other three sensors include a primary wide angle lens, an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensors, all of them aligned vertically. The primary sensor is expected to be the same 40MP Sony IMX600 sensor available on the P30 Pro, while some rumours suggest the use of a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor on the Honor 20 Pro. The Laser Focus and LED flash sit right next to the camera unit. The rear panel does not have a fingerprint scanner which indicates that the Honor 20 Pro could have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Other details of the Pro variant include a 6.5-inch OLED display, a Kirin HiSilicon 980 SoC and RAM up to 8GB. The device will run on Android 9.0 based EMUI 9.1.