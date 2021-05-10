Here's what a gamer thinks about the comeback of PUBG Mobile in a new avatar

Krafton, at the time of the announcement, did not reveal the official Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date.

Gamer Abhijeet Andhare a.k.a Ghatak is all excited about the launch of a new game specially made for India.

PUBG Mobile developers Krafton on May 6 announced the launch of India variant of banned online game PUBG. The game which was banned in India last year will be coming back soon and Ghatak is ready to try out the new avatar of PUBG.

"A lot of new things would be added in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton is very particular and considerate towards their audience therefore, there will be something worth waiting for. Maybe we can experience bigger gaming tournaments as the game is specifically designed for the Indian audience. We are really looking forward to how Battlegrounds Mobile India will affect the scenario of esports in India," said Ghatak.

Ghatak who has 4,42,000 subscribers on YouTube was an avid PUBG gamer and has won tournaments like PMCO (PUBG Mobile Club Open) Fall Split in 2019.

For him, PUBG Mobile India making a comeback as Battlegrounds Mobile India can be a game changer for both gamers as well as the online gaming industry in India.

"PUBG has helped gamers to become influencers. According to me, PC games also got a boost because of PUBG. People got to know about esports after they came across PUBG. Esports industry prevailed even before the release of the game but due to its (PUBG) large audience and increasing number of professional tournaments, the term esports got highlighted. The game was not only important to me but also for the gamers who got recognition because of it."

He further said, "Before the ban, I remember me and my teammates used to play the whole day. Sometimes we even skipped sleep due to tournaments and competitions. We used to play seriously for the tournaments and never really met teammates or the audiences. But after experiencing the LAN events by PUBG, we realized that we are not only gamers but also influencers. This was the best I earned from this game."

Sharing similar sentiments, Abhishek Aggarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Trinity Gaming, a gaming talent management company, said that with the launch of the new title Battlegrounds Mobile India, the gaming industry is expecting to see launch of more new titles for the Indian region specifically.

He also pointed out that the new game will be beneficial for content creators in the gaming space. "After the ban, gamers saw a dip in their engagement. After around eight months of PUBG ban in India, there has been a pick up in engagement. And now with the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, gamers could see higher engagement."

He further said that "more publishers have also started looking at the Indian market."

This means that along with Battlegrounds Mobile India, the gaming industry will see more new games launching in the Indian market.

This is why Aggarwal said that the ban on PUBG Mobile in India brought some sort of correction in the market.

"Before the ban, some gamers used to generate content only around PUBG Mobile. Take the example of Dynamo (a prominent PUBG Mobile player), he used to create 90 percent of content around PUBG before the ban on his Youtube channel. Post the ban, he has started playing Valorant, Free Fire, among others. So, this is the plus point of the PUBG ban as content creators started exploring diverse content," said Aggarwal.

While the ban on PUBG Mobile in India did bring some correction in the gaming space, Ghatak thinks that India's love for PUBG will always remain.

"A lot of games came and went and a lot of games will be emerging in the future. But the attachment Indian audiences had with PUBG was immense. The game played a huge role in developing esports in India. If this game had not appeared, I think esports would have taken another 10 years to reach the present level of esports in India."

This is why Ghatak thinks that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be a game changer for gamers in India.

Just like Ghatak,Gaming's co-founder and MD, Akhsat Rathee, also said that gaming community has waited long to hear from Krafton Inc and are eager to get their hands on the India variant of PUBG Mobile --- Battlegrounds Mobile India.