Is it safe to eat food that's past its 'best before' date? Experts weigh in

Still feeling uneasy after you chewed off that bread lying in your fridge for over two weeks just because you didn't want to "waste" it? Or, are you one of those ruthless kinds who never feel guilty about throwing away that cookie, processed meat or canned item since you couldn't finish them before their "best before" date? Either ways, the good news is this: not all food is harmful if you consume them after their expiry date.

There's more good news. According to the United States Department of Agriculture ( USDA), many dates listed on food items refer to the quality, and not their safety. This means that certain items won't hurt if you eat them after the "best before" date. The downside, however, is that they won't taste the same as a freshly packed product. The law mandates that manufacturers mention the date to help consumers and retailers decide when the food is of the best quality, and, except for infant formula, dates are not an indicator of the product's safey.

Still, doctors say it is better to keep a tab on the dates and go easy on items that have crossed the date as consuming them after the date could be harmful to you.

How expired foods are harmful

Such foods can be contaminated with harmful bacteria, viruses, and fungi, which can lead to foodborne illnesses, says Dr Arun Prasad, Senior Consultant, GI, Bariatric and Robotic Surgeon, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi. “Symptoms of food poisoning can range from mild to severe, and can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever.”

One of the main dangers of consuming expired foods is the risk of bacterial contamination and some common types of bacteria found on expired foods include Escherichia coli (E. coli), Salmonella, and Listeria monocytogenes. “E. coli is a type of bacteria that can cause severe food poisoning and is often found on expired meats and dairy products. Salmonella is another type of bacteria that can cause food poisoning and is commonly found in poultry, eggs, and raw fruits and vegetables. Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that can cause serious infections in pregnant women, newborns, and people with weakened immune systems,” says Dr Prasad.

Expired foods can also be contaminated with viruses and fungi such as Norovirus and Hepatitis A that can cause gastrointestinal illness and are often found on shellfish and contaminated water. Fungi such as Aspergillus and Penicillium can produce toxic compounds called mycotoxins, which can cause liver damage and other health problems.

Keep in mind

Says Preet Pal Thakur, Co-Founder, of Glamyo Health, "Packaged foods have an expiry date, and you should eat them before that date. This is mostly due to the presence of preservatives in them, which help to preserve the food only until the expiration date," says Thakur.

He also says that while food can lose quality and develop a bad or stale taste after the expiry date, one of the most important things to remember is that it can also lose nutritious content with time. "It is always recommended that you eat fresh food to obtain its nutritional value."

Food that can be consumed after the expiry date

However, not all expired foods are unsafe to eat. Some such as dried pasta and canned goods can be consumed well after their expiry dates without any risk of food poisoning, says Dr Prasad.