New COVID-19 cases hover below 2k for 11th day as active infections now under 15k

India reported 1,233 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours while the number of active infections has now come under 15,000.

The fresh infections take the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 4,30,23,215.

The country also reported a total of 35 COVID-19 deaths in the period which took the total toll to 5,21, 101. Of these, 16 were backlog deaths added by Kerala as part of its data reconciliation exercise.

Kerala, with 6 deaths, registered the highest COVID-19 deaths in the 24-hour period and was followed by Haryana which reported 4 fatalities in a day.

The number of active cases in India is now 14,704, down 674 from the previous day, comprising 0.03 percent of total confirmed cases.

Five states and Union Territories reported a meagre rise in active infections over the 24-hour period.

The country also registered 1,876 recoveries in a day which increased the total recoveries to 4,24,87,410 while the recovery rate shot to 98.75 percent.

A total of 6,24,022 tests to detect fresh infections were carried out in the 24-hour period, which raised the number of total tests to 78.85 crore.

The daily positivity rate in the country has now come down to 0.20 percent and the rolling average of the weekly positivity rate is 0.25 percent.

As per details shared by the health ministry, 183.82 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive.