Mumbai logs over 20,000 COVID-19 cases to set a new record; active tally soars to 79,260

Representative image

Mumbai reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a fresh all-time single-day high and up 5,015 infections, or 33.06 per cent, from a day ago, while four more patients succumbed to the disease, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With these additions, the financial capital’s coronavirus tally jumped to 8,53,809, while the death toll climbed to 16,388, the BMC said in a bulletin.

On Wednesday, Mumbai had logged 15,166 new coronavirus infections, surpassing the previous all time-high of 11,163 registered in April 4, 2021, during the second wave of the pandemic.

As many as 10,860 cases were reported in the metropolis on Tuesday.

Out of the 20,181 new cases, 85 per cent, or 17,154 patients, are asymptomatic and only 1,170 persons have been admitted to hospitals and just 106 are on oxygen support, according to the bulletin.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

According to the BMC, as many as 67,487 coronavirus tests were carried out in the city in the last 24 hours as compared to 60,014 tests on Wednesday.

With this, the tally of COVID-19 tests climbed to 1,39,92,095.

The bulletin said 5,998 of 35,594 hospital beds, or 16.8 per cent of the total, are currently occupied by coronavirus patients in the city.

The growth rate COVID-19 cases shot up to 0.99 per cent between December 30, 2021 and January 5, 2022, while the case doubling rate slipped to 70 days, as per the bulletin.

With 2,837 patients discharged from hospitals during the day, Mumbai’s active tally jumped to 79,260 from 61,923 within a span of 24 hours.

The cumulative number of recovered patients in Mumbai rose to 7,55,563, while the city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 88 per cent, the bulletin said.

With a surge in COVID-19 cases, the number of sealed buildings and containment zones also increased sharply.

As per the bulletin, the number of sealed buildings surged to 502, while the count of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) shot up to 32.