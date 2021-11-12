MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Mumbai 4th genome sequencing series: 75% samples infected with Delta variant, rest with Delta derivative

A release from Mumbai’s civic body said 345 COVID-19 patient samples were tested in the fourth series batch at the Genome Sequencing Lab in Kasturba Hospital, adding that it was sharing results of only 281 as these were of patients hailing from the metropolis.

PTI
November 12, 2021 / 05:12 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday declared the results of its fourth genome sequencing series and said 75 percent of the samples tested were found infected with the Delta variant and the rest with Delta derivative.

A release from Mumbai’s civic body said 345 COVID-19 patient samples were tested in the fourth series batch at the Genome Sequencing Lab in Kasturba Hospital, adding that it was sharing results of only 281 as these were of patients hailing from the metropolis.

"Of these 281 samples, 75 per cent, or 210 patients, were found infected with Delta variant, and 25 per cent, or 71, with Delta derivative. Of the 281 patients, four, all above the age of 60, had succumbed and had not take any vaccine against COVID-19, while none of the vaccinated patients died,” the release informed.

It also said that of the 281 patients, only eight, who took the first dose, and 21, who were fully vaccinated had to be hospitalised, though none of them required intensive care or oxygen support.

The release further said the overall test results were showing that the COVID-19 outbreak is under control under the influence of vaccination, and asked all citizens to go in for inoculation and ensure they follow all norms in place to curb the pandemic.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Giving a break-up of the 281 samples, the BMC release said 26 patients (9 per cent) were in the 0-20 age group, 85 (30 per cent) between 21 and 40 years of age, 96 (34 per cent) in the 41-60 age group, 66 (23 per cent) in the 61 -80 segment and eight (3 per cent) were 81 years old and above.

It added that the Delta variant and Delta derivative were relatively mildly invasive and did not pose a significant risk, with the infection and transmission rate of the latter being lower than the former.

The Genome Sequencing Lab was set up in Kasturba Hospital in August.
PTI
Tags: #BMC #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Genome Sequencing #Health #India #mumbai
first published: Nov 12, 2021 05:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.