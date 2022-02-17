India reports 30,757 new COVID-19 cases; fresh infections under 50K for fifth day

India has logged 30,757 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, slightly higher than the fresh infections registered a day before but the fall in active cases continued. This is the fifth day in a row that new cases are below the 50,000 mark.

The tally of total COVID-19 cases in the country has now reached 4,27, 54, 315. The number of active cases in India has now come down to 3,32, 918, registering a decline of 37,322 or 10 percent in a day.

The number of active cases dipped in all the states and UTs, except Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu where this figure grew by 2.

Kerala which registered a fall of 10,021 in the number of active cases recorded the biggest dip but continues to be the only state with over 1 lakh active infections.

NTAGI may soon make recommendations to shape India's COVID-19 vaccine policy

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In the country, 541 more deaths were also registered in the 24-hour period, taking the death toll due to the infectious disease to 5,10, 413. As part of the data reconciliation exercise, Kerala continued to add backlog deaths and reported 195 such deaths.

The state, however, also added the highest—143 deaths—in a day, followed by Maharashtra which registered 41 fatalities and Karnataka which recorded 24 deaths in the 24-hour period.

The country also registered 67,538 COVID-19 recoveries in a day which took the total recoveries to 4,19,10,984 and the cumulative recovery rate to 98.03 percent.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate on February 17 was registered at 2.61 percent and the rolling average of weekly positivity rate is only about a percent higher at 3.04 percent.

Britain to offer COVID vaccines to all 5-11 year olds

With 11,79, 705 tests conducted in a day to detect fresh infections, the total number of COVID-19 tests in India has reached 75.55 crore.

There have also been 174.24 crore COVID vaccine doses administered in the country so far of which 34.75 lakh doses were given in the last 24-hours.

A statement by the Health Ministry said that 171.67 crore vaccine doses have been supplied to the states by the Centre so far of which 11.73 crore doses are balanced and unutilised.