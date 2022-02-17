NTAGI may soon make recommendations to shape India's COVID-19 vaccine policy: Report

A total of 174.24 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. (Representative image: Reuters)

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) is likely to make recommendations on India’s COVID-19 vaccination policy in around two weeks after evaluating data about the “value of all vaccines” and their “relative importance” in a case where more than 97 percent infection are due to Omicron variant of coronavirus.

This will help in making the country’s future strategy of COVID-19 vaccination and management, reported The Times of India citing sources.

According to the report, a senior official said “NTAGI is likely to make recommendations in around two weeks, based on which the government will take a call to modify the COVID-19 vaccination policy. A final decision is likely to be taken in early March.”

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

The evaluation and recommendation may influence the Centre’s decision on expansion of the COVID-19 immunisation programme and strategy on booster shots, said the report.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

“This is a very rapidly changing environment. Currently, Omicron is the dominant strain with 95-97 percent cases infected with it. In fact, in some places it is also showing up in 100 percent cases of the variant. In such a situation, it needs to be seen as to what requires to be done,” a member of the advisory group told the publication.

Talking more about the deliberation, the member said, “Some data is being collected about the value of all vaccines, their relative importance, what will be beneficial and better. This evaluation has to be done before moving forward because the scenario is rapidly changing.”

Experts are also deliberating over data to see whether vaccines are required among children amid the spread of Omicron infection over the last few weeks, the sources said.

Hong Kong aims to get 10,000 hotel rooms in COVID fight amid reports of mass testing

Also, the scientific group is deliberating on the need and impact of booster shots, said the report. “In some countries that have administered a fourth dose, studies are showing adverse events. We have to study all the factors, particularly in the wake of Omicron, before arriving at any conclusion,” the member was quoted as saying.

A total of 174.24 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. Of these, more than 34.75 lakh doses were administered on February 16, according to the health ministry's update.