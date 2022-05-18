English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Going under knife to look good: Make-shift cosmetic clinics thrive in the absence of regulations

    More and more people are opting for cosmetic plastic surgery in India and clinics offering procedures like hair transplantation, weight loss therapy and facelift are becoming an alternative to high-end hospitals. But many of these clinics are flouting rules.

    Ayushman Kumar
    May 18, 2022 / 10:09 PM IST

    With the rise in demand for cosmetic plastic surgery, clinics offering services like hair transplantation, weight loss therapy and facelift are mushrooming in metropolises and other urban parts of India at a rapid pace.

    The cosmetic surgery trend is growing in the country and such clinics are becoming an alternative to the high-end plastic surgery hospitals.

    The recent death of Kannada actress Chethana Raj, who underwent cosmetic surgery on May 16 at a private clinic in Bengaluru, poses serious questions about the medical ethics of such clinics that are defying protocols.

    On May 16, Chethana decided to get 'fat-loss' plastic surgery at Shetty's Cosmetic Centre at Rajajinagar in Bengaluru. However, the surgery did not go as planned, eventually leading to her death.

    Weeks ago, the Delhi High Court had expressed concerns over the mushrooming of salons providing hair transplant procedures by quacks. The court asked the Centre and the state government to look into the matter.

    Close

    Related stories

    The plastic surgeons practising cosmetic surgery in Delhi’s leading hospitals blame the government’s inability to rein in quacks practising such procedures as one of the reasons behind the rise of clinics across the country that offer dangerous cosmetic procedures.

    ABSENCE OF REGULATION

    Dr Richie Gupta, Director and HOD, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh says there is a pressing need for having a regulatory framework for cosmetic surgeries in the country.

    “Any procedure, however minor it may be, always carries some bit of complications. Even a simple injection administration during cosmetic procedures can lead to anaphylaxis and death,” he said.

    Noting that a cosmetic surgery can't be performed by any doctor who has just learnt it from a plastic surgeon, Dr Ashwini Kumar Singh, Plastic Surgeon and Senior Consultant in Yathartha Hospital Noida said Ayurvedic and Homeopathic doctors and even assistants working in the clinics perform aesthetic surgeries.

    “The absence of regulation is a very big factor behind the mushrooming of cosmetic centres.  Today nobody is checking as to who are the ones performing the plastic and cosmetic surgery in private clinics,” he said.

    “This is a totally unregulated sector. Clinics are being run by unqualified doctors and the government should do something about it. The beauty clinics are conducting aesthetic procedures due to lack of regulations,” Dr Lokesh Kumar, Senior Director, Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery of BL Kapoor Hospital said.

    THE ‘LOOK GOOD’ SYNDROME

    According to plastic and cosmetic surgeons, the growing number of cosmetic clinics is due to a sharp rise in demand for such treatments.

    “Predominance of females has decreased as more males are now turning up for aesthetic treatment. Also, earlier only the affluent class used to take these options; today even people from the middle and lower-middle-class are opting for such procedures,” Dr Gupta of Fortis Hospital said.

    The aesthetic treatments have become cheap and because of the increased social media influence, people are becoming conscious about their looks.

    SHORT TERM INEXPENSIVE TREATMENT

    Dr Ashwini Kumar Singh says most people opt for cosmetic surgery in clinics because it is a lot cheaper there, compared to hospitals.

    “A cosmetic surgery should be done at a place which is equipped with all the instruments including an ICU unit and in the presence of a qualified surgeon. It can't be performed by any doctor who has learnt it from a plastic surgeon. However, aesthetic clinics don’t offer any of these. Hence they provide surgery at a cheaper rate as compared to that of a hospital,” he said.

    Dr Gupta said many aesthetic processes can be easily done, and there is a lot of money involved in such surgeries.

    “Aesthetic treatments are being carried out by non-qualified people and hence you see a large number of clinics,” he added.

    Moneycontrol has reached out to VLCC for its perspective on the matter. But a company spokesperson declined to comment.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Ayushman Kumar Covers health and pharma for MoneyControl.
    Tags: #cosmetic #Fortis Hospital #plastic surgeon #surgery
    first published: May 18, 2022 09:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.