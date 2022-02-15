Fresh COVID cases decline nearly 20% in a day as India records 27,409 new infections

Source: Reuters

India has logged 27, 409 new COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period with fresh infections 19.6 per cent lower than the preceding day and the lowest in more than 40 days.

With this, the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 4,26,92,943.

The country now has 4,23, 127 active COVID-19 cases, 11.6 per cent lower than February 14 with a fall of 55,755 cases in day.

Kerala, which along with other states is also witnessing a rapid improvement in the pandemic situation, presumably triggered by the Omicron variant, reported a dip of 15,946 active cases in a day even though, at 1.45 lakh, it still has the biggest load of active infections.

Now it is the only state in India with over 50,000 active COVID-19 cases

A total of 347 new COVID-19 deaths have also been registered in the last 24 hours but which also included 61 backlog fatalities in Kerala. The state also reported the highest—117—new deaths due to the infectious disease in a day.

The death toll due to coronavirus in India has now reached 5,09,358.

From across the country, 82,817 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours which raised the total recoveries after the infection to 4,17,60,458.

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate has now come down to 2.23 per cent while the rolling average of the weekly positivity rate is 3.63 per cent. As 12,29, 536 tests were conducted in a day to detect fresh infections, the number of total COVID-19 tests have now reached 75.30 crore.

In the last 24 hours, over 44.89 COVID-19 vaccine doses were also administered, taking the total vaccination coverage to 173.42 crore.