you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

COVID-19 update | New US coronavirus cases top 100,000, 1st time in months

Cases and hospitalizations have skyrocketed in the last month, driven by the highly contagious delta variant. The country was averaging about 11,000 cases a day in late June. Now the number is 107,143.

Associated Press
August 07, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST
Image: AP

Image: AP


The seven-day average for new daily COVID-19 infections has surpassed 100,000 in the U.S., returning to levels not seen since the winter surge.


Cases and hospitalizations have skyrocketed in the last month, driven by the highly contagious delta variant. The country was averaging about 11,000 cases a day in late June. Now the number is 107,143.


Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The virus is spreading quickly through unvaccinated populations, especially in the Deep South. Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi have had hospitals overrun with patients.


The U.S. first crossed the 100,000 average number in November and peaked at about 250,000 in early January before bottoming out in late June.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Associated Press
Tags: #coronavirus #Health #United States #World News
first published: Aug 7, 2021 01:03 pm

