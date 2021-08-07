Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally rises above 5.72 lakh with 975 new cases; death toll grows by 14

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Singapore minister warns of more COVID-19 cases as economy opens up
Singapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has warned that more people will come down with COVID-19 as the trade and financial hub opens up its economy and moves towards treating the virus as an endemic. "Our companies cannot grow if businessmen and managers cannot travel overseas to meet clients and partners. MNCs (multinational corporations) will find it hard to invest here if their people are not able to travel in and out of Singapore," the minister stressed. "And if this continues, our ability to create jobs, earn a living will be seriously affected," The Straits Times quoted Ong as saying. (PTI)