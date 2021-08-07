MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Live now
auto refresh
August 07, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally rises above 5.72 lakh with 975 new cases; death toll grows by 14

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 49.53 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is receding and the country is preparing for the possible third coronavirus wave. So far, the country has recorded over 3.18 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,26,754 deaths. A total of 3,10,15,844 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,14,159 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which comprises
1.30 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 97.36 percent. Globally, more than 20.16 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 42.76 lakh have died so far. India has been running the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 49.53 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • August 07, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Singapore minister warns of more COVID-19 cases as economy opens up

    Singapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has warned that more people will come down with COVID-19 as the trade and financial hub opens up its economy and moves towards treating the virus as an endemic. "Our companies cannot grow if businessmen and managers cannot travel overseas to meet clients and partners. MNCs (multinational corporations) will find it hard to invest here if their people are not able to travel in and out of Singapore," the minister stressed. "And if this continues, our ability to create jobs, earn a living will be seriously affected," The Straits Times quoted Ong as saying. (PTI)

  • August 07, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Assam reports 14 COVID-19 deaths, 975 new cases

    Assam reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths, which raised the toll to 5,357, while 975 new cases pushed the tally to 5,72,546, according to the bulletin issued by the National Health Mission yesterday. Of the 975 new cases, 121 are from Kamrup Metro, 76 from Lakhimpur, 61 from Sonitpur and 60 from Dibrugarh. The fatality rate stands at 0.94 per cent and the positivity rate at 0.85 per cent. The northeastern state currently has 10,372 active cases, the bulletin stated. At least 1,347 COVID-19 patients in the state have died to other causes, it said. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 07, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Telangana logs 577 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

    Telangana reported 577 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the tally to over 6.48 lakh, while the death toll stood at 3,819 with two more fatalities. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the highest number of cases with 79 followed by Karimnagar (66), a state government bulletin said. Active cases were at 8,674. The total number of cases stood at 6,48,388, while with 645 people being cured, the total recoveries rose to 6,35,895. (PTI)

  • August 07, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | West Bengal reports nine COVID-19 deaths, 717 new cases

    Nine people died of COVID-19 in West Bengal yesterday, taking the toll to 18,202, while 717 new cases pushed the tally to 15,32,379, according to a bulletin issued by the health department. Of the 717 cases, 86 were recorded in North 24 Parganas followed by 71 in Kolkata and 54 in Darjeeling. Both North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts accounted for two deaths each. West Bengal currently has 10,642 active cases, 79 less than what it was the day before. (PTI)

  • August 07, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in most of the countries and territories across the world, infecting over 20.16 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

  • ADVERTISEMENT

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.