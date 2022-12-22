‘COVID-19 isn’t over’: PM Modi chairs high-level review meet

PM Modi (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)



Chaired a meeting to review the public health response to COVID-19. Stressed on ramping up testing, genome sequencing and to ensure ensure operational readiness of COVID infrastructure. Also emphasised on the need to follow COVID appropriate behaviour. https://t.co/RJpUT9XLiq

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 22 chaired a high-level meeting to assess the COVID-19 situation in the country, the preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, the status of the vaccination campaign, and the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants and their public health implications for the country.

This high-level review meeting comes against the backdrop of a spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries, including China.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, and MEA Dr S Jaishankar among others. NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul, and Home Secretary AK Bhalla, were among senior government officials who were present at the meeting.

At the COVID-19 review meet, a comprehensive presentation was made regarding the global coronavirus situation including the rising cases in countries by Secretary, Health and Member, NITI Aayog.

The Prime Minister was briefed that India has been witnessing a steady decline in cases with average daily cases falling to 153 and weekly positivity down to 0.14 percent in the week ending December 22, 2022. However, 5.9 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally in the past six weeks.

Reiterating that COVID-19 isn’t over, PM Modi cautioned against complacency and advised strict vigil. He also directed government officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

The Prime Minister then went on to stress the need to ensure that the entire COVID-19 infrastructure at all levels is maintained at a high level of preparedness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources. He advised states to audit COVID-19-specific facilities to ensure the operational readiness of hospital Infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources.

Meanwhile, officials have been directed to ramp up testing and genomic sequencing efforts and states have been asked to share a larger number of samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (lGSLs) for genome sequencing on a daily basis. This would support the timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and facilitate undertaking requisite public health measures.

PM Modi has asked everyone to follow coronavirus-appropriate behaviour at all times, especially in view of the upcoming festive season, including wearing masks in crowded public places. He also urged encouragement to take precautionary doses, especially for vulnerable and elderly persons.

At the meeting, the PM was informed that there is adequate availability of medicines, vaccines and hospital beds; he advised to regularly monitor the availability and prices of essential medicines.