you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally April 10: Highest number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; Assam reports first death

With 1,364 cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (834) and Delhi (720).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 6,412 cases of the novel coronavirus and 199 deaths, according to the health ministry's latest update.

Of these, 5,709 are active cases while 503 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 10 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.



Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here 

As of April 9, Mumbai had 775 people infected with the Coronavirus.

On April 9, Odisha extended the lockdown till April 30, becoming the first state to continue the restrictions after April 14.

The North-East recorded its first COVID-19 death after a 65-year-old man passed away in Assam.

Screen Shot 2020-04-10 at 8.23.00 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 71 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeath
1Andhra Pradesh34864
2Andaman and Nicobar Islands1100
3Arunachal Pradesh100
4Assam2900
5Bihar3901
6Chandigarh1870
7Chhattisgarh1090
8Delhi7202512
9Goa700
10Gujarat2412617
11Haryana169293
12Himachal Pradesh1821
13Jammu and Kashmir15844
14Jharkhand1301
15Karnataka181285
16Kerala357962
17Ladakh15100
18Madhya Pradesh259016
19Maharashtra136412597
20Manipur210
21Mizoram100
22Odisha4421
23Puducherry510
24Punjab10148
25Rajasthan463213
26Tamil Nadu834218
27Telangana442357
28Tripura100
29Uttarakhand3550
30Uttar Pradesh410314
31West Bengal116165
Total number of confirmed cases in India6412*504199
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

 

Follow our full coverage here.

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 08:48 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #India

