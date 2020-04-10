Coronavirus state-wise tally April 10: Highest number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; Assam reports first death

India has recorded 6,412 cases of the novel coronavirus and 199 deaths, according to the health ministry's latest update.

Of these, 5,709 are active cases while 503 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 10 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 1,364 cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (834) and Delhi (720).

As of April 9, Mumbai had 775 people infected with the Coronavirus.

On April 9, Odisha extended the lockdown till April 30, becoming the first state to continue the restrictions after April 14.

The North-East recorded its first COVID-19 death after a 65-year-old man passed away in Assam.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 71 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 348 6 4 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 29 0 0 5 Bihar 39 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 10 9 0 8 Delhi 720 25 12 9 Goa 7 0 0 10 Gujarat 241 26 17 11 Haryana 169 29 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 18 2 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 158 4 4 14 Jharkhand 13 0 1 15 Karnataka 181 28 5 16 Kerala 357 96 2 17 Ladakh 15 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 259 0 16 19 Maharashtra 1364 125 97 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 44 2 1 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 101 4 8 25 Rajasthan 463 21 3 26 Tamil Nadu 834 21 8 27 Telangana 442 35 7 28 Tripura 1 0 0 29 Uttarakhand 35 5 0 30 Uttar Pradesh 410 31 4 31 West Bengal 116 16 5 Total number of confirmed cases in India 6412* 504 199 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

