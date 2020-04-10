Coronavirus state-wise tally April 10: Highest number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; Assam reports first death

With 1,364 cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (834) and Delhi (720).
India has recorded 6,412 cases of the novel coronavirus and 199 deaths, according to the health ministry's latest update.
Of these, 5,709 are active cases while 503 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on April 10 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
As of April 9, Mumbai had 775 people infected with the Coronavirus.
On April 9, Odisha extended the lockdown till April 30, becoming the first state to continue the restrictions after April 14.
The North-East recorded its first COVID-19 death after a 65-year-old man passed away in Assam.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 71 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|348
|6
|4
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|0
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|29
|0
|0
|5
|Bihar
|39
|0
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|18
|7
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|10
|9
|0
|8
|Delhi
|720
|25
|12
|9
|Goa
|7
|0
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|241
|26
|17
|11
|Haryana
|169
|29
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|18
|2
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|158
|4
|4
|14
|Jharkhand
|13
|0
|1
|15
|Karnataka
|181
|28
|5
|16
|Kerala
|357
|96
|2
|17
|Ladakh
|15
|10
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|259
|0
|16
|19
|Maharashtra
|1364
|125
|97
|20
|Manipur
|2
|1
|0
|21
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Odisha
|44
|2
|1
|23
|Puducherry
|5
|1
|0
|24
|Punjab
|101
|4
|8
|25
|Rajasthan
|463
|21
|3
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|834
|21
|8
|27
|Telangana
|442
|35
|7
|28
|Tripura
|1
|0
|0
|29
|Uttarakhand
|35
|5
|0
|30
|Uttar Pradesh
|410
|31
|4
|31
|West Bengal
|116
|16
|5
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|6412*
|504
|199
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
