Coronavirus pandemic | Data from COVID-19 vaccine's phase-1 trials to be out in a month: AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca, which is partnering with the University of Oxford to develop a potential COVID-19 vaccine, has said that the data from phase-I trials will be available in a month, according to a report by Business Standard.

The company has also said that late-stage trials should take place by the middle of this year.

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company is expected to start working manufacturing capabilities once the late stage trials begin.

Once the vaccine is proven to be successful, the company will reportedly use all manufacturing sites available globally, including those in the United States, the United Kingdom and China.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The phase-I trails of potential vaccines against COVID-19, known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, are currently happening at five centres in England, the report suggests.

ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 is being developed by the Jenner Institute and Oxford Vaccine Group, at the University of Oxford.

Also read: These four COVID-19 vaccines are ahead of the pack

The vaccine uses weakened version of chimpanzee adenovirus as vector, infused with the genetic material of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Adenovirus causes common cold. After vaccination, the SARS-CoV-2 surface spike protein is produced, which alerts the immune system to attack the virus causing COVID-19.

University of Oxford has been working on vaccines on MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), diseases which are caused by coronaviruses.