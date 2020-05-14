App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Data from COVID-19 vaccine's phase-1 trials to be out in a month: AstraZeneca

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is expected to start working manufacturing capabilities once the late stage of the COVID-19 vaccine's trials begin.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

AstraZeneca, which is partnering with the University of Oxford to develop a potential COVID-19 vaccine, has said that the data from phase-I trials will be available in a month, according to a report by Business Standard.

The company has also said that late-stage trials should take place by the middle of this year.

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company is expected to start working manufacturing capabilities once the late stage trials begin.

Close

Once the vaccine is proven to be successful, the company will reportedly use all manufacturing sites available globally, including those in the United States, the United Kingdom and China.

related news

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The phase-I trails of potential vaccines against COVID-19, known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, are currently happening at five centres in England, the report suggests.

ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 is being developed by the Jenner Institute and Oxford Vaccine Group, at the University of Oxford.

Also read: These four COVID-19 vaccines are ahead of the pack

The vaccine uses weakened version of chimpanzee adenovirus as vector, infused with the genetic material of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Adenovirus causes common cold. After vaccination, the SARS-CoV-2 surface spike protein is produced, which alerts the immune system to attack the virus causing COVID-19.

University of Oxford has been working on vaccines on MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), diseases which are caused by coronaviruses.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 09:06 am

tags #AstraZeneca #coronavirus #Health #Pharmaceuticals

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Indian Railways cancels all rail tickets till June 30, Shramik trains to continue

Indian Railways cancels all rail tickets till June 30, Shramik trains to continue

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 14: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu cross 9,000

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 14: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu cross 9,000

In pics | COVID-19 relief package comparison: India versus China, US and others

In pics | COVID-19 relief package comparison: India versus China, US and others

most popular

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.