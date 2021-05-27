Black Fungus | Delhi declares Mucormycosis an Epidemic after reporting over 600 cases

Mucormycosis (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Delhi declared Black Fungus infection or Mucormycosis, which has affected nearly 12,000 people in India already, as an Epidemic on May 27.

The Delhi government order notifying the disease read: "The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is satisfied that Delhi is threatened with the outbreak of a dangerous epidemic disease, namely, Mucormycosis, among immune-compromised patients, especially COVID-19 patients being treated with steroids and that the ordinary provision of law for the time being in force are insufficient for the purpose."

In the National Capital, which has reported more than 600 cases of Black Fungus infection already, 'The Delhi Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021' will remain valid for one year, the Delhi government said on May 27.

During this time, both government and private healthcare facilities will be required to report "each and every suspected or confirmed case of Mucormycosis" to the Health Department through a medical superintendent/medical director/hospital in-charge/chief district medical officer of the concerned district.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier urged all states and Union territories to declare Black Fungus a notified disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, stating it has led to prolonged morbidity and mortality in COVID-19 patients during the second wave of the pandemic.

So far, Telangana, Rajasthan, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh have notified Mucormycosis as an Epidemic.