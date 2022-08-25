English
    AI, ML and robotics to drive India’s healthcare: Prathap Reddy, Apollo Chairman

    Over the next few years, the Apollo Group will invest in spreading footprint in key regions, and expand specialty centres to more locations

    Ayushman Kumar
    August 25, 2022 / 08:56 PM IST
    Prathap Reddy

    Prathap Reddy

     
     
    Emphasising on a deeper role of technology across all aspects of healthcare in future, Dr. Prathap Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals, said Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) models will enable healthcare providers to build superior decision support systems to help clinicians in India.

    “Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning models will enable us to build superior decision support systems to help our clinicians. They will also be much more intelligent in extending the continuum of care post procedure,” Dr Reddy said while addressing the group's Annual General Meeting on August 25.

    Dr. Reddy said healthcare in the post pandemic era has centred around patients, and the means of consumer interaction with care providers in future is set to become fluid between digital and physical touch points.

    “Virtual consultations, deeper telemedicine, home care, home tests, and medicine delivery will blend seamlessly with examinations, tests and procedures at our points of cares across clinics and hospitals,” he added.

    The Apollo Hospitals' founder chairman said that the advancements in robotics will ensure minimally invasive surgeries become more prevalent leading to radically shorter recovery times, lower blood loss and overall much lower admission requirements for patients.

    He further said that the Apollo Group over the next few years will invest in expanding footprint by beefing up presence in key regions and will also expand specialty centres to more locations.

    “Our Proton centre was the first of its kind in Asia and has been successful in giving the best proton therapy care to customers. We will be expanding this and investing up to $200 million to create four to five Healthmore centres in the country,” Reddy said.

    Commenting on enhancing telehealth services, Reddy said it been a game changer in providing the highest quality of care in remote areas, especially to the underserved rural population.

    “With Apollo 24/7, we provide online care including virtual consults to nearly 20 million patients per month. In sync with our expanding digital presence, we are also expanding our physical presence with rapid expansion across our top cities with several new hospitals and clinics coming up over the next five years,” he added.
