The ‘math genius’ from IIT who left MNC job to teach students

The story of a man who got into the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and eventually left his job at a multinational company to teach mathematics to students has impressed the internet.

A Twitter user shared the story of his school friend, Shrawan, who now runs a YouTube channel teaching mathematics. Calling him a “math genius”, Rahul Raj described his old friend’s career trajectory and how he got into teaching.

“He qualified JEE and joined IIT Guwahati. He quit the race MNC jobs and kept finding ways to study and teach maths,” Raj tweeted, sharing a screenshot from Shrawan’s YouTube video of his tutorial.

“He lives like sages, like travelers, like nomads, like crazy people. All to teach good maths which coaching classes have killed.”

Praising his friend further, the Twitter user said Shrawan could have easily got the role of a faculty member at any of the top IIT-JEE coaching institutes in India and earned crores.

“…but he disagrees with these institutes at the fundamental level. His angst is that these quick-fix classes kill the passion for learning mathematics in students,” Rahul Raj said.



His first tweet has received over a million views, over 2,500 re-tweets and over 18,000 ‘likes’.

The IIT-ian-turned-teacher’s YouTube channel is called "maths with shrawan". He has published over 20 tutorial videos in the last five months and has over 7,700 subscribers.

People who read his story left comments saying the man is in inspiration.

“Fantastic to learn about him. He serves as an example for many others like me,” Srinivasa Raghava, a mathematician and chess player, tweeted.

“They are the true gurus. Proud of you,” a Twitter user said.

“Amazing work by Shrawan… what an inspiring story of gut, glory and determination,” Dr Gopal Iyer, another user, tweeted.