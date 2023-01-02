Harsh Goenka's 7-point New Year resolution for 2023

Harsh Goenka listed 7 New Year resolutions.

2023 is here and the beginning of the year is the time when people reflect on their goals and make resolutions. Industrialist Harsh Goenka is among the business leaders who have shared how they plan to make the year different for them.

Sharing a seven-point note, Harsh Goenka ’s first resolution is to see every failure as a beginning.

“Never stop learning” is his second mantra for 2023.

The third goal, he said, is to teach others what he knows. Practicing humility, respecting constructive criticism and taking initiative are his other resolutions.

His seventh goal for the new year is loving what one does.

The chairman of RPG Group, who has 1.7 million followers on Twitter, follows the likes of industrialist Anand Mahindra when it comes to his activity on Twitter.

Like Mahindra, he too shares anything that catches his attention, from viral videos, memes, and inspirational content to important issues. He regularly interacts with his followers, responding to their posts.

Sharing his New Year resolution, Anand Mahindra tweeted, “The New Year will naturally have ups and downs but I hope to use the ‘downs’ or ‘negative spaces’ to help shape more positive internal spaces. I’ll try to use bad times to give me more resilience and empathy for others.”

Other India Inc. leaders who shared their New Year resolutions are Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Edelweiss MD and CEO Radhika Gupta.

Kamath said his New Year resolution was to read "something, anything" every day. "New year resolution is to read, something, anything, everyday... Happy new year everyone," he wrote on Instagram.

For Gupta, becoming a mother was her highlight of last year. "Thank you 2022. For new promotions, Mom being the biggest one, and lots of love. Grateful to be able to do so much, my way. Bring it on 2023," she tweeted.