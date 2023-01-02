Anand Mahindra shares his New Year resolution. Watch what inspired him

Anand Mahindra regularly tweets to his 10.2 million strong Twitter family.

Anand Mahindra is usually not the one to make New Year resolutions, he said. But a short video of an artist creating a sketch using chalk seemed to have inspired the industrialist to keep a resolution for 2023.

“The New Year will naturally have ups and downs but I hope to use the ‘downs’ or ‘negative spaces’ to help shape more positive internal spaces. I’ll try to use bad times to give me more resilience and empathy for others,” Mahindra, 67, tweeted on January 1, sharing a tweet by user Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) that inspired him.



Don’t usually make New Resolutions but this post did inspire one. The New Year will naturally have ups & downs but I hope to use the ‘downs’ or ‘negative spaces’ to help shape more positive internal spaces. I’ll try to use bad times to give me more resilience & empathy for others https://t.co/OVS4dhCVle

“Negative space, in art, is the empty space around and between the subject(s) of an image,” says the text accompanying the video of the woman sketching.

Anand Mahindra, who has over 10.2 million followers on Twitter, is one of the most active Indian business personalities on the social media platform.

He uses Twitter to share anything that catches his attention, from viral videos, memes, and inspirational content to important issues. He regularly interacts with his followers, responding to their posts.

Other India Inc. leaders who shared their New Year resolutions are Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Edelweiss MD and CEO Radhika Gupta.

Kamath said his New Year resolution was to read "something, anything" every day. "New year resolution is to read, something, anything, everyday... Happy new year everyone," he wrote on Instagram.

For Gupta, becoming a mother was her highlight of last year. "Thank you 2022. For new promotions, Mom being the biggest one, and lots of love. Grateful to be able to do so much, my way. Bring it on 2023," she tweeted.